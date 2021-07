Diving

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'I was blubbering, a mess!' - Tom Daley on emotions after winning gold with Matty Lee

In his fourth Olympics, Daley earned his first Olympic gold, bettering the two bronzes he had previously won with a stunning victory with partner Lee. The British duo shocked Chinese favourites Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen with a magnificent final dive securing the the title after a rare misstep by Yuan and Aisen in round four had opened the door.

00:03:21, an hour ago