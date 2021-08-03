British diver Jack Laugher took Olympic bronze in a highly competitive 3m springboard final at Tokyo 2020, with gold going to Xie Siyi of China.

The Rio 2016 silver medallist put pressure on Wang Zongyuan throughout the event, but he missed out on second after the Chinese diver produced an almost flawless final dive.

Laugher's team-mate James Heatly finished ninth.

Cheered on by Britain’s 10m platform synchronised gold medallist Tom Daley, Laugher looked relieved with his bronze, having gone talked before the Games about the pressure he had been putting on himself, which were leading to sub-par performances. But he looked back to something near his best in this final, only to be beaten by a superb Chinese pair who had already collected 3m synchronised gold together.

South Korea’s Woo Ha-ram was breathing down his neck but he produced a poor fifth round and Laugher never gave him a chance to get back into it. The bronze makes him Britain's most successful Olympic diver ahead of Tom Daley, with one gold, one silver and one bronze across two Games.

Xie, the world champion, was a class above the rest of the field, only dipping below the 90-point mark twice in his six dives and landing one which gained him 102.60 points to finish with a final score of 558.75.

Last week, Laugher was unable to successfully defend his 3m synchronised title when he finished seventh with his new partner Dan Goodfellow.

