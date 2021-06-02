Tom Daley and Jack Laugher have both been named in Team GB diving squad for Tokyo 2020.

The pair will be looking to repeat previous medal success as part of the 12-strong unit that is seeking to improve on the three medals picked up in Rio.

Laugher will defend his Olympic title in the men’s 3m springboard, while Daley is looking to make it a medal hat-trick having won bronze at London (10m platform) and Rio (synchronized 10m platform).

Daniel Goodfellow, who picked up the other synchronised bronze in Brazil, and Edinburgh’s James Heatly will both join the defending Olympic champion in an impressive 10m platform line-up.

Grace Reid, Kat Torrance and Scarlett Mew Jensen were also confirmed in the squad, with Reid contesting both the women’s 3m springboard and 3m synchro, with Mew Jensen joining her in the former and Torrance in the latter.

Team GB produced a brilliant performance at last month’s FINA Diving World Cup in Tokyo and with it doubling up as an Olympic test event, they are expecting to put on another fine show with the world watching on.

“It is a huge privilege to be able to welcome this talented group of athletes onto Team GB for the Tokyo Olympic Games,” said Team GB Chef de Mission, Mark England

“The performances we’ve consistently seen from these athletes throughout the recent World Cup and European competitions is testament to the hard work and dedication that the whole team has put in throughout what has been a very challenging year. Everyone who supports Team GB will be buoyed by what this team has achieved in recent weeks and will have every confidence that we will see more of these medal-winning performances in Tokyo.”

Team GB full squad for Tokyo 2020

Eden Cheng (London, Crystal Palace Diving)

Thomas Daley (Plymouth, Dive London)

Daniel Goodfellow (Cambridge, City of Leeds)

James Heatly (Edinburgh, Edinburgh Diving Club)

Jack Laugher (Harrogate, City of Leeds)

Matty Lee (Leeds, Dive London)

Scarlett Mew Jensen (London, Dive London)

Grace Reid (Edinburgh, Dive London)

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix (London, Crystal Palace Diving)

Katherine Torrance (Leeds, City of Leeds)

Lois Toulson (Leeds, City of Leeds)

Noah Williams (London, Dive London)

