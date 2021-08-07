Tom Daley missed out on his second diving gold of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but produced a stunning performance to win bronze in a high quality 10m platform final, with Cao Yuan taking gold ahead of his Chinese team-mate Yang Jian.

Britain's talisman in the sport went into the medal event as one half of the only divers who had denied China gold in any of the competitions, when he won the 10m synchronised title with Matty Lee on the first Monday of the Games.

Despite setting the early pace, double Olympic gold medallist Cao and reigning world champion Yuan responded brilliantly when they were set a challenge and Daley could barely have done any more to push them. It was a superb performance from the Team GB star, who has matched his achievement from London 2012.

It is, though, the first time that Daley has won two medals at one Olympics, and he becomes the first British diver to win four overall.

Daley held a narrow lead at the midway point of the final, but Cao and Yang were always putting the pressure on.

He started the final on fire, landing a dream opening dive of 98.60 to set the standard right from the start, and he followed that up with a 91.20 and 91.80.

In the fourth round, he fell behind by dropping out of the 90s to score 80.50 and the Chinese pair took full advantage, with Cao going to the top of the leaderboard with a superb effort of 97.20 and Yang going second with a solid dive in the 90s.

Daley responded brilliantly, nailing a forward 4½ somersaults in his fifth go and scoring 94.35 to put the heat back on his rivals, and Yang responded with a magnificent 102.60, before Cao almost matched that with a score of 101.75, meaning Daley went into the final round in the bronze medal position.

He finished with another exceptional dive, closing with 91.80 for a back 3½ somersaults. Yang responded with a ridiculously high score of 112.75, but once again Cao raised his game by nailing his final effort as Yang shook his head in disbelief. The score came in at 102.60, taking him to 582.35 overall, two points ahead of his Chinese rival to take gold.

But Daley can be extremely pleased with his performance against a Chinese pair who looked unstoppable and are at the very top of their game.

The bronze took Team GB to 60 medals in total - just seven short of what was achieved at Rio 2016.

