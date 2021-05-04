Tom Daley claimed his second gold medal of the FINA Diving World Cup event in Tokyo, adding individual 10m platform victory to the synchronised 10m platform gold he won with Matty Lee on Saturday.

An impressive solo display on Tuesday saw Daley record 541.70 to finish ahead of Mexico’s Randal Willars (silver in 514.70) and Canada’s Rylan Wiens (bronze in 488.55).

A back 3½ somersaults produced a score of 104.40 - including three perfect 10s from the judges - for Daley, whose sole mistake came during his 4½ somersault.

The Tatsumi Aquatics Centre will host the diving at the Olympics this summer, and 2017 world champion Daley has enjoyed getting a taste of the venue before the Games get underway.

“There is no better opportunity to get used to the competition than being in the actual Olympic pool,” Daley said, per Fina’s website

“I did a solid performance in the synchro event, I did a solid performance today in the individual final – there are still some details I want to work on, but overall I am quite happy with my results here.”

The 26-year-old used the same programme he plans to showcase at the Olympics.

“In an Olympic year, I don’t like to change things too much, as I want to practise those dives the maximum I can,” Daley added.

“Also, we don’t have so many competitions, so better to keep this programme as it is.”

Daley missed out on the individual final at Rio 2016, but he is eager to enjoy the Games this summer as he targets a first gold.

He added: “At the end of the day, why torture yourself with that one unique experience of the Games? As an athlete, you just dream to compete at the Olympic Games, so I just want to enjoy that moment.”

Daley won 10m individual bronze at London 2012, and went on to win bronze in the 10m synchro at Rio alongside Daniel Goodfellow.

