Tom Daley's hopes of a second medal at the Tokyo Olympics are well and truly alive after he qualified for the semi-finals of the men's 10m platform diving event.

The Team GB star won his first Olympic gold medal last week in the synchronised 10m alongside team-mate Matty Lee and is hoping for a repeat performance in the coming days.

Daley finished in fourth in the qualifiers as the top 18 of 29 competitors progressed to the semi-final of the individual event.

Tokyo 2020 Daley produces superb performance to win diving bronze behind Chinese one-two 43 MINUTES AGO

After a nervy start, the 27-year-old's dives went from strength to strength as he qualified with an overall score of 453.70, capping off his display with an impressive back 3.5 somersaults.

Daley is a two-time 10m platform world champion and won bronze in the event at London 2012 before exiting in the semi-finals four years later.

He'll now be looking to progress from the semi-finals to have a chance of adding another medal to his collection so British fans need to set their alarms to ensure they cheer him on.

When is Tom Daley diving next?

The semi-finals of the men's individual 10m platform gets underway on Saturday, August 7 at 02:00 BST.

Should Daley qualify for the final he will be in action later that day with competitors diving from 07:00 BST onwards.

Tom Daley is aiming for a second Olympic medal at Tokyo 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

How to watch Tom Daley diving at the Tokyo Olympics

There's set to be over 3,500 hours of action throughout the 17 days of competition and discovery+’s live event feeds are on hand to bring you all the action this summer.

To be able to watch every minute of the action, fans can subscribe to discovery+‘s Entertainment & Sport annual pass for just £29.99 or alternatively purchase a monthly subscription at a cost of £6.99 a month.

The pass will allow access to 55+ live event feeds, including Eurosport 1 and 2 as well as Eurosport pop-up channels 3-9.

-----------

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 ‘An absolute banker! – Daley saves best dive until last 2 HOURS AGO