Team GB's success in the dressage events is seeing the sport grow in popularity and there's plenty of questions to be asked about the equestian sport.

Carl Hester, Charlotte Fry and Charlotte Dujardin scooped bronze in the team dressage final as they recorded a score of 7723.0, behind the Americans on 7747, with Germany claiming gold.

Dujardin, gold medallist at London 2012 and in Rio, will be looking to defend her title in the individual final on Wednesday, 28 July, onboard major championship debutant Gio.

Athletes arriving in Tokyo faced difficulties travelling to Japan following coronavirus quarantine rules - but how did the likes of Gio get there?

How do horses get to the Olympics?

Over 300 horses have been flown to Tokyo for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Horses travel in stalls, often in pairs, which are then loaded into cargo holds of large cargo airplanes.

There's no duty-free trolley service available but luckily for horses making the trip to Tokyo their stall is equipped with hay and water for them to snack on.

Horses aren't just left to their own devices in the air, though, and they will be accompanied by grooms, who take care of the horses and make them feel comfortable should any show signs of distress.

Veterinarians will also be on board in case they’re sick.

Horses travelling to Tokyo had to be kept in mandatory quarantine for a week before they flew but do not have to quarantine upon arrival and instead will stay in a bubble at the venue and kept away from other animals to avoid spread of diseases.

They are transported to their own 'Olympic village' in air-conditioned lorries designed for moving horses without causing discomfort.

Believe it or not but horses actually have their own passports too - they are used to keep track of different markings and vaccines as well as their birth place, as opposed to which countries they've visited.

How are horses trained for dressage?

According to BritishDressage.co.uk , dressage is all about "learning to work with your horse and help him achieve greater suppleness, flexibility and obedience; enhance his natural movements and ability and improve his athleticism."

Having a successful horse to compete in dressage, particularly at the top level, depends on several key factors.

A horse's response to a training programme will depend on the horse’s personality, the skill of the rider, and the training system they follow.

But in starting out, generally riders will first teach the horse to walk, trot and canter, before moving onto working on lateral movements, transitions, extension, and collection.

Training the horse to lift its back and go ‘on the bit’ is also an important part of the training process.

The rider can dictate how the horse moves, from speed and agility to direction, through its reins.

This is not always controlled through the hands though with light contact achieved by aids from the legs and seat of the rider.

