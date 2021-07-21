Australia’s Jamie Kermond has been provisionally suspended from Tokyo 2020 after testing positive for cocaine.

The 36-year-old was scheduled to take part in equestrian competition but his place has been cast into doubt following the positive sample.

Sport Integrity Australia conducted the test on June 26, and Kermond has the option to demand analysis of his B sample.

Tokyo 2020 Dujardin to go for fourth Olympic dressage gold in Tokyo 01/07/2021 AT 10:27

"Kermond is prohibited from participating in any WADA compliant event, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while the provisional suspension is in place," Equestrian Australia said in a statement.

"Equestrian Australia has spoken with Mr Kermond and support services will be offered to him."

The Australian Olympic Committee will discuss the situation on Wednesday. It is not immediately clear if they will be able to replace him in their three-person team.

- - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Horse performs to Black Eyed Peas in dressage at London 2012 09/04/2021 AT 09:29