Top FIA European Rally Championship crew Alexey Arnautov and Alexey Lukyanuk have made a notable gesture ahead of the 55th Azores Rallye.

The Citroën-powered Saintéloc Junior Team duo took time out of their schedule during testing for the island event by planting a tree.



Earlier this year, the Azores Rallye was accredited under the FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme.



It was awarded Two Star Environmental Accreditation, a status also achieved by Rally di Roma Capitale, while ERC promoter Eurosport Events achieved Three Star Environmental Accreditation in May.

