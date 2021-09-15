Pep Bassas will be the hunted driver when he makes his Azores Rallye debut from September 16-18.
The Rallye Team Spain ace, who is co-driven by Axel Coronado in a Peugeot 208 Rally4, heads the FIA ERC3 standings after four rounds.
Although Bassas holds 32-point advantage, second-placed Jean-Baptiste Franceschi will present serious competition on the spectacular gravel event in his Toksport WRT-run Renault Clio Rally4.
Ola Jr Nore, who like Bassas and team-mate Franceschi is competing in the Azores for the first time, will be another contender for ERC3 honours.
