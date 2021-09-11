Yoann Bonato is expecting a “beautiful” round of the FIA European Rally Championship in Azores next week.

The multiple French champion has never competed on the spectacular gravel event but the results of his research have got him excited.



“I don’t know much about the Azores Rallye,” said Bonato. “I only know that there are volcanos, that it's going to be rough ground across the mountains. I don’t have much more information, I just know that it will certainly be a beautiful round.”



Bonato, who drives a MICHELIN-equipped Citroën C3 Rally2 for CHL Sport Auto, is co-driven by compatriot Benjamin Boulloud. Despite his lack of Azores experience, Bonato is expected to challenge for a top-10 finish when the event takes place from September 16-18.

