The countdown to the 55th Azores Rallye, round five of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship from September 16-18, is go.

Based on the mid-Atlantic Ocean archipelago’s largest island of São Miguel, the rally turns 55 in 2021 and remains one of the most spectacular events on the international calendar.Stages criss-cross breath-taking scenery and lush countryside and are characterised by their sandy surface and narrow and undulating nature. And because the timed tests are often no wider than the width of a car, there is simply no margin for error, particularly on the Sete Cidades test along the rim of a volcanic crater lake.Changeable weather is also a factor with conditions switching from sunshine to showers and fog patches.Clickfor the itineraryClickfor the programmeClickfor the Rally GuideClick HERE to watch the information and safety video