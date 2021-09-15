Fans will get more opportunities to follow the action from the 55th Azores Rallye live with the launch of Azores Rallye TV ahead of the fifth round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.
Azores Rallye TV goes on air at 14h00 local time (CET -2) today (Wednesday) with daily live coverage until Saturday. Follow the linkHEREto find out more.
Meanwhile, there will be live coverage of the pre-event press conference, SS2, SS5, SS9 and SS13 onFacebookandYouTube.
