The 55th Azores Rallye hosts round five of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship from tomorrow (Thursday). Here are some essential facts and figures.
ESSENTIALS:
What:2021 FIA European Rally Championship round 5 of 8
When:September 16-18, 2021
Where:Ponta Delgada, São Miguel
Stages:13
Stage distance:201.74 kilometres
Liaison distance:443.40 kilometres
Total distance:645.14 kilometres
Surface:Gravel
ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring):7 (2013-2019)
RECENT WINNERS:
2019:Łukasz Habaj/Daniel Dymurski (Škoda Fabia R5)
2018:Alexey Lukyanuk/Alexey Arnautov (Ford Fiesta R5)
2017:Bruno Magalhães/Hugo Magalhães (Škoda Fabia R5)
2016:Ricardo Moura/António Costa (Ford Fiesta R5)
2015:Craig Breen/Scott Martin (Peugeot 208 T16)
AZORES RALLYE FIVE FACTS:
1:When it comes to Azores Rallye success look no further than Fernando Peres, the event’s record-holding seven-time winner.
2:While Ricardo Moura has multiple Azorean championship titles to his name, his Azores Rallye triumph in 2016 was his first on his home round of the ERC.
3:Other winners include WRC stars past and present, such as Craig Breen, Kris Meeke, Andreas Mikkelsen, Juha Kankkunen, Markko Märtin and Bruno Thiry.
4:The Azores archipelago is located roughly equidistant between Lisbon and New York and is made up of nine islands. The fertile soil is perfect for a variety of crops and grazing for livestock.
5:A typical Azorean meal is cozido das fumas stew, cooked in the ground using one pot only.
