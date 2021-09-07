Andreas Mikkelsen says he “can’t wait” for the 55th Azores Rallye because it’s one of his “absolute favourite rallies in the world”

The FIA European Rally Championship leader has started the event on two previous occasions. After finishing second in 2011 he took victory in 2012.



“I have great memories from there, it’s really one of my absolute favourite rallies in the world so I can’t wait to be back there,” said the Toksport WRT Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo driver. “It’s amazing, the Sete Cidades stage on top of the volcano is insane, so nice views. As the last stage of the rally that can bring drama if it’s foggy up there.”

ERC All aboard for Azores: Countdown to ERC’s island spectacular is go! YESTERDAY AT 04:10

ERC ERC3 Junior Landa displays great sportsmanship following Zlin exit YESTERDAY AT 21:28