Key documentation for the 55th Azores Rallye, the fifth event of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship, is now available.
Organisers have published the supplementary regulations, event programme and itinerary for ERC’s island spectacular, which is scheduled to take place on the island of São Miguel from September 16-18.
ClickHEREand scroll down for more information.
