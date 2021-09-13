Efrén Llarena is braced for a “challenge” when the 55th Azores Rallye takes place from September 16-18.

Rallye Team Spain driver Llarena scored an FIA ERC3/FIA ERC3 Junior double when the Azores Rallye last took place in 2019.



Back then, Llarena and co-driver Sara Fernández were competing in a Peugeot 208 R2 but are armed with a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo for their return. And they have high hopes following a strong start to the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship season.



“For sure it will be a challenge for us but we will try to do our best as always,” said Llarena, currently third in the provisional ERC standings. “We have really good memories from two years ago when we had really good pace. We will see with the [Rally2 car] but for sure want to fight for the podium. We know it will be difficult but we can be more or less fighting in the top five and we are really optimistic about this.”

