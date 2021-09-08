Rachele Somaschini has taken to social media to reveal her entry on the 55th Azores Rallye is a “dream come true”.

Somaschini is contesting the FIA European Rally Championship counter for the first time after her plans to take part last year were dashed when the event was delayed and then cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Italian, a member of the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory, wrote on Facebook: “With the publication of the entry list we can say that we are officially at the start of one of the most spectacular races that exists: the Azores Rally with #20 on the sides! Thanks to the sponsors and in particular to Prima.it that will allow us to be at the start of this important event. The white-purple livery that you appreciated so much at the Rome Rally will then be back!”



Nicola Arena will co-drive Somaschini’s Citroën C3 Rally2 on the 55th Azores Rallye, which is based in Ponta Delgada, São Miguel island, from September 16-18.



Rallying for a very good cause

Somaschini combines her promising rallying career with promoting #CorrerePerUnRespiro (Race for a Breath), which aims to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis, a condition from which she suffers. As well as promoting #CorrerePerUnRespiro, Somaschini will raise awareness of the work of the Italian Fondazione Ricerca Fibrosi Cistica ONLUS FFC, (Foundation for Research on Cystic Fibrosis Onlus). This promotes, selects and finances advanced research projects to improve the duration and quality of life of patients and to definitively defeat cystic fibrosis. Those wishing to make a donation can do so by bank transfer: Fondazione Ricerca Fibrosi Cistica ONLUS, IBAN IT 27E0 2008 1171 8000 1021 34939, Reference: #CorrerePerUnRespiro

