Four Rally2 Kit cars will be put through their paces in the hotly contested ERC2 category on the Azores Rallye next week.
Victor Cartier will compete in his self-built Toyota Yaris, while championship leader Dmitry Feofanov, plus Suzuki Motor Ibérica pair Javier Pardo and Joan Vinyes are Suzuki Swift-mounted.
All four drivers are new to the Azores Rallye, which takes place from September 16-18 and counts as round five of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.
