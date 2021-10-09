ERC3 competitor Pedro Almeida underlined his promise with a four-stage win tally on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras.

The Portuguese, driving a Peugeot 208 Rally4, finished third in the FIA European Rally Championship’s front-wheel-drive category on his local event alongside Fafe-based co-driver Hugo Magalhães.



“It was a difficult weekend, especially yesterday when it was really difficult and we were struggling,” said Almeida in reference to Saturday’s challenging weather conditions. “Today I could find a better place and I was having fun. I’m happy to be in the end.”

ERC Toksport increases grip on ERC Teams’ title 2 HOURS AGO

ERC Contrasting conditions ideal as ERC ace Magalhaes completes first i20 N Rally2 start 13 HOURS AGO