Juan Carlos Alonso described his return to the FIA European Rally Championship on Rally Islas Canarias as “really wonderful”.

The 2019 ERC2 champion was making a one-off comeback to the ERC before he focuses on his work and national championship commitments in his native Argentina.



After finishing a fine P14 on his debut in the ERC’s top-level category for Rally2 cars, Alonso, who was co-driven by Juan Pablo Monasterolo, said: “It was really wonderful to be here and to finish the rally. The car, my co-driver, everything was perfect. Step by step the weekend was perfect for us. We will miss the ERC very much, it’s like a family, but we enjoyed every stage.”

