The FIA European Rally Championship-counting Rally di Roma Capitale will kick off with a spectacular superspecial stage in the heart of the Eternal City.

Led by Max Rendina, event organiser Motorsport Italia has announced exciting plans for the all-new Caracalla ACI Roma stage to take place from 20h00 CET on Friday July 23.



Located close to the Colosseum and Circus Maximus, the stage will start from Via San Balbina and will total 2.0 kilometres over a loop around the Terme di Caracalla, repeated twice.



SS1 Caracalla ACI Roma will follow the ceremonial start at Castel Sant'Angelo from 19h00 and the traditional parade around the city centre.



The stage has been made possible through a collaboration between Ufficio Grandi Eventi of the Rome Municipality, Corpo di Polizia Locale di Roma Capitale, Assessorato allo Sport and ACI. However, Motorsport Italia has been the driving force behind the new addition to the Rally di Roma Capitale route, working extensively to bring the ERC and the Sparco Italian Rally Championship to a stage it hopes will make the event unrivalled in Italy and around the world with live coverage planned through ACI Sport.



"This is a huge satisfaction for all the staff of Motorsport Italia and Rally di Roma Capitale,” said Rendina. “Last year we were the first international event after the lockdown and this year we want to launch a message of hope and restart of our social life from this amazing location. Bringing the adrenaline of rallying in the Rome city centre is a unique emotion that will grant the city, the event and Italy unprecedented media attention. We are working around the clock to finalise all the details of this marvellous event and I can say that this is going to be something unprecedented.”

