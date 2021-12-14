Alexey Lukyanuk was the fastest driver in the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship in terms of stages won.

The Russian Rocket clocked 22 quickest stage times in his Pirelli-equipped, Saintéloc Junior Team-run Citroën C3 Rally2.



Andreas Mikkelsen, the provisional champion for 2021, set the pace on 19 stages in his MICHELIN-equipped Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo run by Toksport WRT with Nikolay Gryazin next on the list.



The full list of ERC stage winners in 2021 appears below:



Alexey Lukyanuk 22



Andreas Mikkelsen 19



Nikolay Gryazin 17



Dani Sordo 9



Giandomenico Basso 7



Erik Cais 7



Jan Kopecký 7



Mads Østberg 6



Andrea Crugnola 4



Miko Marczyk 4



Craig Breen 3



Norbert Herczig 2



Ricardo Moura 2



Simone Tempestini 2



Wojciech Chuchała



Efrén Llarena 1



Surhayen Pernía 1



Nil Solans 1

