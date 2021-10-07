Armindo Araújo returned to international rallying in style with an outright podium finish alongside his Portuguese championship maximum score on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras.

The six-time Portuguese champion last rallied at international level in 2012 but marked his comeback with third place on round six of the FIA European Rally Championship.



“It’s fantastic for me to be here in third overall,” said the former double Production Car world champion. “We also won the national championship and got three extra points for winning the power stage so a fantastic weekend for us, the perfect weekend.”

