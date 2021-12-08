FIA European Rally Championship podium finisher Iván Ares was on title-winning form in his native Spain last weekend.

With David Vásquez co-driving his Hyundai i20 R5, Ares claimed the Spanish Gravel crown with victory on Rallye Reino de León, which also marked the national Supercampeonato season finale.



The result followed a sixth-place finish on last month’s ERC-counting Rally Islas Canarias from Ares and Vásquez.



Meanwhile, Surhayen Pernía and Alba Sánchez, who finished seventh on Rally Islas Canarias, were fourth on Rallye Reino de León.

