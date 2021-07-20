Iván Ares is so committed to his upcoming FIA European Rally Championship return that he worked through the night to get ready for Rally di Roma Capitale.

After finishing second on Rally de Ourense in his homeland last weekend, the Spaniard joined his Hyundai Ares Racing team to prepare his Hyundai i20 R5 for Italy’s round of the ERC, which Ares is contesting for the first time this week.



“After the good result achieved in Ourense, and after working through the night, our Hyundai i20 R5 is ready to depart towards Rally Capitale di Rome, where we will face the best teams of the FIA European Rally Championship.



“Second position gave us a morale boost in the face of fighting at the Rally di Roma Capitale.”



Ares scored two ERC podiums from two starts in 2020 and is ranked as a formidable performer.



Photo:Facebook.com/ivanaresoficial

