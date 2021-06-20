The arrive-and-drive Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT began with victory for Argentine Paulo Soria on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland.

He headed French pair Ghjuvanni Rossi and Bastien Bergounhe with Italian Andrea Mabellini fourth following tyre damage on leg one.



Turkey’s Yigit Timur crashed on the opening day have gone quickest among the MICHELIN-equipped Renault Clio Rally5 contingent on SS2.

