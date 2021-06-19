Jon Armstrong made the most of Ken Torn’s early delay to lead ERC Junior on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland in a M-Sport Poland Ford Fiesta Rally3 on Pirelli tyres.

It’s the exciting four-wheel-drive car’s international debut and Northern Irishman has relished the opportunity to drive the machine in competition for the first time.



Although he’s out of contention for the class victory, Estonian Torn has set myriad fastest stage times.

