Polish rapper Aro has released a new track for fans following ORLEN 77th Rally Poland, the opening round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.
The track,Rajdowy, pays homage to several top Polish rallying talents – plus some from further afield – and even mentions Miko Marczyk, a frontrunner in the ERC and the 2019 national champion.

Check outRajdowyby Aro at this link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKRC-7H9phA
