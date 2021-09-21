Pep Bassas will return to FIA European Rally Championship action a “stronger” driver following his Azores Rallye exit last Friday.

Bassas had been leading the ERC3 category in the Peugeot 208 Rally4 he shares with co-driver Axel Coronado, only to crash out on the penultimate stage of leg one.



With his Rallye Team Spain-entered car damaged beyond immediate repair, Bassas was a non-starter on leg two and lost out on vital ERC3 points to rival Jean-Baptiste Franceschi as a result.



“Unfortunately, we couldn't avoid an accident,” Bassas wrote on Facebook. “We were not taking any risks given the advantage we had in the classification, but with such difficult conditions, these things can happen.



“Despite all the effort of The Racing Factory team, we [could not] return to the competition [on Saturday]. I want to apologise to the team, and [thank them] for all the work done. It didn't end the way we wished, but we will come back stronger for the next challenge.”

