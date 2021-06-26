Pep Bassas began his bid for ERC3 success with a podium finish on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland – but said afterwards that he’s targeting the top step on Rally Liepāja.

The Rallye Team Spain driver finished second to Sami Pajari in the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC3 category in a Peugeot 208 Rally4 run by The Racing Factory from Portugal.



“It is a good result for the championship and a good result for us but we will aim in Liepāja for first position,” Bassas said at the finish in Warsaw on Sunday evening.

