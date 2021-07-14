Pep Bassas was the comeback hero on Rally Liepāja, Latvia’s round of the FIA European Rally Championship, earlier this month.

After completing the opening stage in third place in ERC3, a damaged tyre on SS2 dropped him to P14 and seemingly out of contention for a second straight class podium.









But the Rallye Team Spain talent had other ideas and fought back to second in the category following a succession of top three stage times on the final leg in the Peugeot 208 Rally4 he shares with co-driver Axel Coronado.









“It was a difficult rally because we lost a lot of time with the puncture,” said Bassas, who drives for top Portuguese team, The Racing Factory. “But I was pushing, trying not to make mistakes, but pushing for the podium because the points are important for the championship. In the end I am very happy for the team and my family, it’s amazing.”

