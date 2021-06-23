Grégoire Munster’s bad luck on day one might have ruined his hopes of FIA European Rally Championship success on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland, but a tally of rapid stage times on leg two allowed the Luxembourg talent to demonstrate what might have been.

After battling Oliver Solberg to the ERC1 Junior crown in 2020, Munster is back in the ERC for 2021 to continue his fast-paced learning at the wheel of a Hyundai i20 R5.



However, his bid for a flying start to the new season was quickly undone on the Mikołajki-based event.



“It was not the best road position on the first day, we had some cleaning to do, and it impacted our times,” said the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory contender. “We were not losing that much time; it was still reasonable and we were planning to push on the second pass. Then we had a flat tyre and destroyed the complete rear right side and we couldn’t access the jack to lift the car up so we lost three minutes.



“We thought it was over but then we had a sensor issue with the throttle, it was going on-off, on-off. It was an eventful first day but we managed to get to the service and do all the kilometres which I think was the most important.



“Just driving these fast roads in Poland and doing all the kilometres after such a long break, I my last rally was Monza in December and my last gravel rally was in August was good and it is good to be back on the pace and hopefully we can aim for better in Liepāja.”

