Florian Bernardi was leading ERC3 by 3.8s on his return to the FIA European Rally Championship. But an off on SS5 left his Renault Clio Rally4 too badly damaged to continue.

It means Rallye Team Spain’s Pep Bassas (pictured) holds the overnight ERC3 advantage in his Peugeot 208 Rally4 ahead of ERC3 Junior contenders Jean-Baptiste Franceschi (Renault Clio Rally4) and Alejandro Cachón.



Norbert Maior, Martin László and Łukasz Lewandowski (Opel Corsa Rally4) complete an evenly-matched top six.



Franceschi leads ERC3 Junior, despite brake issues, with Sami Pajari, the points leader in ERC3 and ERC3 Junior prior to Friday evening’s start in central Rome, eighth in ERC3 and sixth in ERC3 Junior behind Nick Loof.



Daniel Polášek battled brake issues of his own, while an engine fire forced a devastated Amaury Molle to retire his Ford Fiesta Rally4 when on course for more ERC Junior points.

