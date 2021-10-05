FIA ERC3 ace Jean-Baptiste Franceschi was relieved the “small electrical problem” that struck on stage eight of Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras did not prove more costly.

Franceschi was flying high on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras with an advantage of almost 40 seconds over main title rival Pep Bassas starting Saturday’s closing test.



But the issue caused a delay of more than two minutes and resulted in him dropping from first to second behind Bassas.



However, with his Renault Clio Rally4 restored to full working order for leg two by his Toksport WRT mechanics, Franceschi won Sunday’s leg to score a total of 33 points and maintain his advantage at the top of the ERC3 standings.



“It was only a small electrical problem, something we’ve not had before,” Franceschi explained. “But we did a good job throughout the weekend and proved the car is performing with a good pace. Except for that [problem] we were leading all the time and for sure it’s positive for the future and for the championship it’s good points. I have to thank Toksport and Renault Sport because they gave me the opportunity to do this rally and for sure I enjoyed it. I can’t wait to go to Rally Hungary now.”

