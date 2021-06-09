The 21-year-old rising talent and his co-driver Jindřiška Žáková have been named official ambassadors of Barum Czech Rally Zlín, their home round of the ERC.

Cais, who is embarking on his second season at Rally2 level, is contesting the ERC under the Yacco ACCR Team banner. He will also be eligible for the new-for-2021 ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory.



“It is a great honour to be the ambassador of Barum Czech Rally Zlín this year,” said Cais, a Zlín resident.



Cais and Žáková prepared for the ERC season-opening ORLEN 77th Rally Poland with a podium finish among the Polish championship runners on Rally Žemaitija in Lithuania last weekend.



Photo:Facebook.com/czechrally

