ERC podium finisher Yoann Bonato used his live interview at the finish of Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras on Sunday to thank his CHL Sport Auto team for getting him there in the first place.

Following his car-wrecking crash on the 55th Azores Rallye, Bonato’s team needed to find a replacement Citroën C3 Rally2 in gravel specification for last week’s trip to northern Portugal and round six of the FIA European Rally Championship.



After finishing eighth overall in his MICHELIN-equipped entry alongside co-driver Benjamin Boulloud, Bonato said: “It was an incredible weekend, we gained a lot of experience. Thanks to the team for managing everything in the very last minute.”

