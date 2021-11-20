Yoann Bonato’s bid for a top-six finish on the deciding round of the FIA European Rally Championship is over after the Frenchman crashed out of Rally Islas Canarias this morning.

Bonato started leg two in eighth overall but hit trouble in the final kilometre of the day-opening 7.18-kilometre Arucas stage aboard his CHL Sport Auto Citroën C3 Rally2.



Although Bonato and co-driver Benjamin Boulloud were unhurt, damage to the right-rear corner of their MICHELIN-equipped car was too great to allow them to continue.

