Yoann Bonato, who is a plotting an FIA European Rally Championship bid in 2021, landed a dominant victory on Rallye Le Touquet - Pas-de-Calais yesterday.

Co-driven by Benjamin Boulloud, Bonato led the French Tarmac championship opener from start to finish in his CHL Sport Auto Citroën C3 Rally2 and claimed five stage wins in the process. His winning margin over Eric Camilli was 26.2s.



The 2021 ERC season gets underway with the 100th anniversary edition of Rally Poland, ORLEN 77th Rally Poland, from June 18-20.



Photo:MAP / Bastien Roux / Facebook.com/YoannBonatoOfficiel

