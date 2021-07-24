Yoann Bonato reckons he’ll have no problems handling the heat on Rally di Roma Capitale.

With ambient temperatures set to exceed 30 degrees centigrade today, crews will not only have to do their best to keep cool, they’ll also need to keep a close eye on their cars, tyres and brakes.



But Bonato, who starts Saturday’s stages in 13th place following Friday night’s Caracalla ACI Roma test, isn’t worried.



“It will be very hot but we have these conditions sometimes in France and I think the car will be okay,” said the multiple French title winner, who competes in a MICHELIN-equipped Citroën C3 Rally2. “For the tyres will be fine and the brakes as well.”



Of his aims for the third round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship season, Bonato said: “We don’t have any target, but we will see what we can do. I hope it will be a good weekend.”

