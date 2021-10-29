Yoann Bonato moved up to eighth place in the provisional FIA European Rally Championship standings by finishing eighth on Rally Hungary.
The CHL Sport Auto driver battled from an early damaged tyre and brake issues to add to his points-scoring tally aboard the Citroën C3 Rally2 he shares with co-driver Benjamin Boulloud.
“We took a lot of experience on this rally,” Bonato said afterwards.
The post Bonato climbing higher and higher in ERC appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
