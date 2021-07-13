Yoann Bonato kept up his scoring run in the FIA European Rally Championship on Rally Liepāja – but reckoned he could have finished higher up the order.

The French Gravel champion completed the scorers in Latvia in P15 having placed eighth on last month’s ORLEN 77th Rally Poland in his Citroën C3 Rally2.



“It was a difficult weekend for us, mainly because of the start position yesterday and the tyre damage today,” said Bonato, who ran first on the road on leg one. “But the car was really perfect thanks to the team, so we are happy.”

