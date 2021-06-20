Alexey Lukyanuk and Alexey Arnautov have won ORLEN 77th Rally Poland, the opening round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.

They moved in front on Saturday’s penultimate stage and maintained their advantage to the finish of the deciding stage on the streets of Poland’s capital city, Warsaw.



“Before the rally it was extreme, like a movie but it turned out with a victory, with the toughest challenge, with very fast drivers around and with very hard roads,” said Lukyanuk. “I’m just happy to be on the first spot today.”



Andreas Mikkelsen/Ola Fløene finished second with Miko Marczyk/Szymon Gospodarczyk completing the podium as the top Polish crew on the 100th-anniversary running of the world’s second oldest rally.

