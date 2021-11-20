Jean-Baptiste is a double FIA European Rally Championship title winner** following his capture of the ERC3 and ERC3 Junior awards in his Toksport WRT Renault Clio Rally4.
With Anthony Gorguilo co-driving, Franceschi beat Pep Bassas to the ERC3 crown and Sami Pajari to the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior title as Anthony Fotia won both categories on Rally Islas Canarias.

**Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA
ERC
BREAKING NEWS! Pardo tops ERC2 standings to become champion in debut season
AN HOUR AGO
The post BREAKING NEWS! Franceschi takes ERC3/ERC3 Junior title double appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
BREAKING NEWS! History made as Sara Fernandez becomes ERC champion co-driver**
AN HOUR AGO
ERC
BREAKING NEWS! Lukyanuk makes it four on ERC Rally Islas Canarias
2 HOURS AGO