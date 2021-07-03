Nikolay Gryazin is the Rally Liepāja hat-trick man following his victory on round two of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship season.

Gryazin, who also won Latvia’s ERC counter in 2017 and 2018, led from the opening stage to claim a hugely impressive victory alongside co-driver Konstantin Aleksandrov in a Pirelli-equipped Volkswagen Polo GTI R5.



He finished 17.3s ahead of Craig Breen, who claimed Team MRF Tyres’ first podium in the ERC in second with Alexey Lukyanuk extending his ERC title lead in third place.



“After problems in Poland finally we are here,” said Gryazin, 24. “We did a good job no issues, no problems. For the last part I could relax because when you have a gap you can drive through. Everybody did a good job and it’s always nice to win your kind of home rally.”

