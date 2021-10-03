Andreas Mikkelsen has made it two FIA European Rally Championship wins from as many starts with victory on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras this afternoon.





But there were no such problems for Mikkelsen, who completed the iconic Lameirinha stage, with its famous Pedra Sentada jump, live on



“It’s looking really, really good [for the championship],” said Mikkelsen, who extends his title advantage as result of his victory. “I’m very happy with this weekend. It was really difficult conditions, especially yesterday. Elliott did an amazing job, the team also. The car was so reliable the whole weekend and it was a pleasure to drive and a nice experience. We managed to stay out of trouble, drove clever and pushed where we had to. It was the recipe for success this weekend.”



Despite carrying a broken front-right driveshaft, Lukyaunuk was able to hold on to second place ahead of Portuguese championship duo Armindo Araújo and Bruno Magalhães who were third and fourth respectively.



Nil Solans won the battle for fifth place ahead of Norbert Herczig and Erik Cais, who was slowed by a damaged rear-left tyre on SS16. Yoann Bonato, Miko Marczyk and Benito Guerra completed the top 10, despite Guerra picking up a front-right puncture on SS15.



By finishing ninth overall, Marczyk is the leading ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory member after six rounds and wins the full tyre allocation for the remaining two rounds of the season as his prize.



Javier Pardo and Pep Bassas led ERC2 and ERC3 respectively after SS15.



More to follow…



Useful resources:

ClickHEREthe leg two start order

ClickHEREthe itinerary

ClickHEREfor live timing

Click

Click Co-driven by Briton Elliott Edmondson, Norwegian Mikkelsen was able to pull clear of Alexey Lukyanuk during the afternoon loop to top the order in Portugal as a mechanical issue slowed the defending ERC champion, who was 0.7s behind Mikkelsen after today’s second stage.But there were no such problems for Mikkelsen, who completed the iconic Lameirinha stage, with its famous Pedra Sentada jump, live on Facebook and YouTube 2m01.8s in front of his Russian rival.“It’s looking really, really good [for the championship],” said Mikkelsen, who extends his title advantage as result of his victory. “I’m very happy with this weekend. It was really difficult conditions, especially yesterday. Elliott did an amazing job, the team also. The car was so reliable the whole weekend and it was a pleasure to drive and a nice experience. We managed to stay out of trouble, drove clever and pushed where we had to. It was the recipe for success this weekend.”Despite carrying a broken front-right driveshaft, Lukyaunuk was able to hold on to second place ahead of Portuguese championship duo Armindo Araújo and Bruno Magalhães who were third and fourth respectively.Nil Solans won the battle for fifth place ahead of Norbert Herczig and Erik Cais, who was slowed by a damaged rear-left tyre on SS16. Yoann Bonato, Miko Marczyk and Benito Guerra completed the top 10, despite Guerra picking up a front-right puncture on SS15.By finishing ninth overall, Marczyk is the leading ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory member after six rounds and wins the full tyre allocation for the remaining two rounds of the season as his prize.Javier Pardo and Pep Bassas led ERC2 and ERC3 respectively after SS15.Useful resources:Clickthe leg two start orderClickthe itineraryClickfor live timingClick HERE for how to watch liveClick HERE for how to listen to ERC Radio

ERC Trouble for Lukynauk on ERC Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras 3 HOURS AGO

ERC Midday round-up: Mikkelsen leads Lukyanuk in Fafe amid thrilling battle for ERC glory 5 HOURS AGO