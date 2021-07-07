Craig Breen has described Team MRF Tyres’ breakthrough podium in the FIA European Rally Championship as an “incredible” achievement in such a short space of time.

The Indian tyre manufacturer began its full-time ERC participation less than a year ago, but Breen was rapid from the outset on Rally Liepāja last weekend to secure second place ahead of defending champion Alexey Lukyanuk.



“It was an important step in the MRF story that the guys and girls would manage to get a podium,” said the Irishman. “Team MRF Tyres has achieved so much in this campaign and a podium was a big part that was missing. To achieve a podium for Team MRF Tyres is very satisfying. There has been a lot of work behind the scenes and the steps we have taken in a small margin of time has been quite incredible really and now we are very, very close to the front.”



Breen continued: “We had to push all rally long. There was no room to relax. This series is so strong and you have to fight for the podium. The Hyundai i20 R5 felt so good through the rally but we had to push the entire way. The entire team at MRF Tyres should be proud of what we have achieved in a short amount of time.”



Rally Liepāja was the first ERC event Team MRF Tyres was contesting for the second time and the progression since last August’s running of the high-speed gravel rally has impressed Breen.



“We gained a lot of information doing this rally last year,” said Breen. “Poland was the first gravel rally since then [and we won three stages] so it’s very clear there has been a lot of work in that interim period and it’s definitely going in the right direction. We had some advantages at the start of this rally [with our lower road position] and we need to keep this in mind [because] it will give us motivation to keep working hard and going forward. But ultimately a podium here is something very satisfying.”



While Breen now sets his sights on his Hyundai factory drive in the FIA World Rally Championship in Estonia next week, Team MRF Tyres will be hard at work preparing for the upcoming ERC-counting Rally di Roma Capitale from July 23-25, the first asphalt round of the 2021 season.

