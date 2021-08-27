FIA ERC3 Junior promise Nikolai Landa could be forgiven for wanting to take a break before he starts his ‘home’ round of the FIA European Rally Championship later today.

Austrian Landa lives less than three hours from Zlín, host city of Barum Czech Rally Zlín, and will head to the Qualifying Stage on the back of a busy schedule.



Not only has the 22-year-old helped his Drift Company Rally Team mechanics put the finishing touches to his Ford Fiesta Rally4, Landa took a training trip to southern Austria for a weekend of hiking and mountain climbing to ensure he’s in peak physical condition.



He’s also spent time watching onboard footage to make sure he and co-driving father Günter are fully prepared for Barum Czech Rally Zlín’s 50th edition, which they start on the back of a challenging beginning to their 2021 ERC bid.



“My objective is to regain my confidence,” said Landa. “I’ve been lacking it a lot since our crash on the first event this year and I feel like we’ve been struggling since then. It’s not the season we wanted but, like the famous phrase says, ‘nobody says it’s going to be easy’.



“We’re just trying to enjoy it and have good pacenotes, a big aim for us and then the pace will come by itself. And if you are feeling good you can also push a bit more and that’s our goal.”



Landa made his Barum Czech Rally Zlín debut in 2019 but was prevented from finishing due to an engine issue. Despite that disappointment, he looks back on that event with great fondness.



“I think it’s the most impressive rally I’ve ever done, the fans are amazing, so crazy,” he said. “Even during the recce there are hundreds of children wanting to have an autograph or a picture, it doesn’t matter which starting number you are or if you are famous in the world of rallying or not, they don’t care about that. That’s just amazing.”

