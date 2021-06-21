Erik Cais began his second season in the FIA European Rally Championship’s top tier with a strong run to ninth place on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland.

Cais was contesting the high-speed gravel event for the first time in a Rally2 car but the Yacco ACCR Team rising talent drove without error.



“On Sunday it was not easy because we cleaned the road and also it was not easy as I didn’t know what to expect from this rally as I have never started here in an R5 car,” said Cais, 21. “It was quite new for me, the speed was really high and my pacenotes were not so good in some moments. But after all we I have to say that we are happy with the top 10.”



Cais closed to within 4.9s of eighth-placed Yoann Bonato at the finish after the Frenchman’s Citroën C3 Rally2 developed an engine fault in the closing stages.



“I was motivated and I tried my best to beat Yoann but in the second corner [of SS14] I went into a full drift and thought ‘what am I doing?’, and I tried to calm down, then it was much better. I think what I lost in that corner I caught back but it was really good fun.”

ERC Homemade Rally3 success brings pride to M-Sport 3 HOURS AGO

ERC Poland victory “like a pay-off” for ERC champion Lukyanuk 3 HOURS AGO