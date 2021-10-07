Erik Cais was back in the points in the FIA European Rally Championship on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras last weekend, despite a nervy finish.

But after bringing his Ford Fiesta Rally2 home in seventh overall, the Yacco ACCR Team star revealed his final-stage crash from the lead of Barum Czech Rally Zlín in late August was on his mind prior to tackling the event-closing Lameirinha test.



“It was such great fun this rally and I am really happy to be at the finish,” the 22-year-old said afterwards. “I was a bit nervous on the last stage because you know what happened to me on the Barum Rally when I crashed on the last stage. But we reached the finish and thanks to all my partners and the team and all my family and all my supporters, it’s been a really good week.”

